Te Matatini 2017 – Tamatea Arikinui

Tamatea Arikinui was established in 1975 under the tutelage of Piri Sciascia and whānau. They are one of the most senior Ngāti Kahungunu kapa haka groups who continue to perform at regional and national levels.



Their kaupapa and waiata maintain a strong Takitimu-tanga focus and maintain their connections to Rongomaraeroa marae, Porangahau.



Tamatea Arikinui is a whānau group who welcome those who are interested in te reo Māori and kapa haka.

The group is led onstage by Doc Ferris Jnr and Ana Sciascia.

Here is the group's whakawatea, 'Te auraki namunamua', which traces the whakapapa of Māui and references his hook (Te Matau-a-Māui) which has fished in all the kapa haka from around the motu.