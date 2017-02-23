Te Matatini 2017 – Ngāti Rangiwewehi

Ngāti Rangiwewehi take to the stage today in Hastings aiming for a spot in the top three of the 'Te Ihu' section. In 1983 Ngāti Rangiwewehi were the winners at the last competition held in Hastings.

Based at Tarimano marae in Awahou, Ngāti Rangiwewehi are one of five teams representing the Te Arawa region at Te Kahu o Te Amorangi Te Matatini festival 2017.

Established in 1968 the group proudly represents a number of hapū of Ngāti Rangiwewehi which include, Ngāti Ngata, Ngāti Kereru, Whakaokorau, Whakakehu, Ngāti Rehu, Te Okotahi and Ngāti Tāwhaki.

Dan Vaka is the kaitātaki tane (male leader and Hiria Vaka is the kaitātaki wahine (female leader) they also both tutor the group alongside Murray Bidoid and Faith Curtis-Flavell.

Here is the group's Whakaeke 'Takitimu tapu, Kahungunu Mana' composed by Jeremy Tatere MacLeod which is a tribute to the hosts of this year's festival Ngāti Kahungunu and outlines the lineage and ties Ngāti Rangiwewehi has to Ngāti Kahungunu through their ancestor Kereopa Te Rau who lies at Waiōhiki in Otātara.