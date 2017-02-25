Te Matatini 2017 – Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti

Wellington-based rōpū Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti is well known for their impressive performances at regional competitions.

Tutored by Merlene and Wiremu Wehi, Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti says their purpose is to provide an opportunity for all kaihaka to learn and bear the knowledge passed down from their tūpuna.

The group are led onstage by Jillian Atawhai Henare-Butler and Lendl Maxwell.

The rōpū aims to transform their whanau by uplifting self-awareness, autonomy and healthy lifestyles through engaging in whakapapa, whanaungatanga, manaakitanga, aroha and wairuatanga.

Here is their whakaeke, 'Takitimu' which acknowledges the peoples of Kahungunu and provides a history of the whakapapa of Takitimu waka prior to arriving in Aotearoa.