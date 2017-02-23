Te Matatini 2017 – Hātea Kapa Haka

With one of the strongest soprano sounds in the Northland region, Hātea are the second team to take the stage at this year’s Te Kahu o Te Amorangi - Te Matatini festival at the Ngāti Kahungunu park in Hastings.

Without fail, Hātea has qualified for every Te Matatini Festival since their conception in 2000. This year marks their ninth stand at the festival for the Tai Tokerau region.

Tutored by Joby, Otene, Pauline and Marcia Hopa and David Tapene, Hātea’s strength stems from their community work off the stage.

The kaitātaki tane (male leader) is Te Aranga o Otene Hopa and the kaitātaki wahine (female leader) is Marcia Hopa.

Under the shelter of Pehiaweri marae, Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Hau, Hātea brings together both Māori and non-Maōri to learn about ngā mahi ā Rēhia, Tanerore and excellence in Māori performing arts.

Here is the poi 'Haere mai taku here' composed by Moana-Aroha Henare and Joby Hopa which outlines the connections of Hātea to Te Matau a Māui Ngāti Kahungunu and Heretaunga through their ancestor Kahuhunuhunu.