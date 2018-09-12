Te Māngai Pāho questioned over funding cut

Te Māngai Pāho (TMP) has made a late move, cutting round three of their Requests for Proposal (RFP). Chief Executive Larry Parr fronted to Māori broadcasting content makers who are concerned about how the changes will affect them.

Around 50 content makers showed up to question Parr on the late move to cut the third RFP round.

Te Māngai Pāho made the move after a failure to pre-plan their budget for their new digital direction earlier in the year, which resulted in a bottleneck on the remaining funds.

TMP also challenged the programme makers to make their programmes more innovative.

Film makers questioned the role of TMP, who say their role is certainly not to tell programme-makers what type of programmes they need to make.

Parr hopes to provide a funding plan will in place by the end of October this year.

Media were banned from filming the Q&A proceedings.