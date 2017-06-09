Te Manawa by Hawaiki TŪ Premiers at ASB Waterfront Threatre

Haka Theatre group Hawaiki Tu will showcase a new version of their renowned show Te Manawa. It tells the love story of Koru and Te Mauri, two young lovers from opposing iwi, bound together by a negotiated truce, told through the medium of Haka Theatre which combines elements of Kapa Haka; song, rakau, poi and haka.

For the first time in history a Māori language production will take the stage at the ASB Waterfront Threatre in Auckland this weekend.

Female lead Ngakirikiri Kershaw says, “This is a dynamic production. The performance is beautiful, the dancing, the singing, the acting all of those aspects, my spirit is eager and energised.”

Kura Te Waati is co-founder of Hawaiki TŪ and producer of Te Manawa. She acknowledges the role her elders Ngapo Wehi had in mentoring her and hopes to provide opportunities for others to realise their potential.

She says, “They gave us a strong foundation in haka and I always remember him saying there's a place for you, there's a place for me in this space. Coming through growing up wanting to tell stories in a different way, exploring in the realms of theatre and dance we were given opportunities in theatre and then from there we decided to create our own whare.”

Kershaw says that being a part of this production is a dream come true.

She says, “Singing and dancing has been one of my goals since I was a young girl. I've grown up in this art form so at the moment my dreams are being realised.”

The show opens this weekend with the production set to travel to Canada and Hawaii in July.