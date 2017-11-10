Te Kura o Te Teko wins national kapa haka title

Te Kura o Te Teko – Ngā Taiohi has beaten more than 50 schools to be this year’s winners of Te Mana Kuratahi Primary Schools Kapa Haka competition.

The kapa haka competition wrapped up in Gisborne today after 57 groups from across Aotearoa performed throughout the week.

Te Kura o Te Teko stopped their bus in Taneatua as they were travelling home to cross to Kawekōrero Reporters tonight over Skype.

One of the teachers and tutors of the group, Mike Panapa, spoke to Kawekōrero.

“We're so excited,” said Panapa.

“Our families are so proud of us. The community of Te Teko and all of Ngāti Awa are immensely happy.”

The Te Teko group took out the entrance, the poi, the haka and the exit sections of the competition.

“Our entrance was about bringing with us the spirits of our loved ones who have recently passed away in the Bay of Plenty,” said Panapa.

“That was Awanuiārangi Black and Te Makarini Temara. And just in the previous week we lost our nanny, Katerina Waiari and our uncle Mita Hona. We believe that they were with us, guiding and uplifting us in the entrance right through our entire performance.”

No official decision has been made of the next venue for the competition, but for now it looks like Waikato will host Te Mana Kuratahi in 2019.