Te Kohu avant garde collection to show at Fashion Week

Kahungunu designer Misty Ratima has been named the Miromoda 2018 overall winner for the second year in a row with a new Avant Garde collection that she'll be showcasing at this year's New Zealand Fashion Week.

Ratima has created a new collection called Decolonise.

"This collection and these underwear were inspired by the power of women and are part of the avant garde section from Miromoda and so for me it's very empowering to women," she says.

It's pieces like this that saw her trump 14 others at the annual Miromoda fashion design competition in Porirua.

"I am very humbled to be the winner because there were so many great designers that entered and their garments were to a very high standard."

She has a second collection that is more a street style, inspired by her Māoritanga and by the environment.

"I'm raising awareness around the environment and how we treat the land which is very relevant to the fashion world and some of the ills that go on overseas."

2018 makes it her second show at Fashion Week, giving her valuable experience in the fashion industry.

"The big goal is to be able to travel to intrepid places and indigenous culture in Canada and America where I can continue learning everything I can about the world of fashion."

Fashion Week this year kicks off on the 27 Aug held in Auckland.



