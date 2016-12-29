Te Kauwhata driveway fatality – name released

Police can now release the name of the child who died as a result of an incident in Te Kauwhata on 26th December 2016 at approximately 11.40am.

She is 2-year-old Tyler Te Ruru Ahurei Davis of Te Kauwhata.

The matter is being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit, but initial indications are that Tyler was struck by a vehicle reversing from a driveway.

Police have called the accident a 'terrible tragedy' for the family and are urging all drivers to check, check and check again that the way is clear before reversing.

Police have also extended their sympathies to Tyler’s whanau.