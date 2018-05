The latest University Entrance results as published by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority show a Northland charter school, with a 100% Māori roll, ranks in the top two in the region.

Te Kāpehu Whetū - Terenga Paraoa is outperforming most other private and public schools in Northland in university entrance success.

E Tipu e Rea Chief Executive, Graeme Osborne says the charter school's university entrance results show that the school is working for its Māori students.