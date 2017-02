This Te Kāea news break looks at 97-year-old Kahungunu Kuia who is affectionately known as Nanny Noa. She is amongst the manu kaumātua being looked after here at Te Matatini. Te Kāea presenter Piripi Taylor met up with them this afternoon.

Tonight, the top 9 teams to go through to the final stage tomorrow will be named. We'll bring your live coverage at 8pm.