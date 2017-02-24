Te Kāea News Breakout 3 @ Te Matatini

Among the many through the gates of Te Matatini this morning was Prime Minister Bill English. He may be the country's leader but he's also punting on his own home team.

English speaks to Te Kāea political reporter Heta Gardiner about this thoughts on Te Matatini and what his response is to the challenges rōpū laid out to the Government.

There's food for thought and then there is kai for the puku. Just behind the main stadium is the hustle and bustle of the kai village, where the some of the best produce and seafood from the Hawkes Bay is on offer.

