Te Hui Ahurei a Tūhoe to be held in Rotorua in 2018

The chair of the governance group for Te Hui Ahurei a Tuhoe, Maaka Te Moana has confirmed the biennial event which brings together thousands of Tūhoe descendants will be held in Rotorua next year.

Maaka Te Moana of Te Taunuke Kororangi says an official announcement will be held at Mataatua marae today where a ceremony to hand over the mauri of Te Hui Ahurei will also take place.

Te Hui Ahurei was established by John Rangihau to strengthen the identity of urban Tūhoe and for Tūhoe descendants to come together and celebrate their unique identity through kapa haka performance and sports.

Previous festivals have been held in Waimana, Ruatahuna and for many years Ruatoki has hosted the gathering.

The first official gathering of Tūhoe from across the country was held in Rotorua in 1971.