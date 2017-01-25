Te Herenga Waka Festival set to be historic

History is set to be made when ocean voyaging canoes and crews from around New Zealand and the Pacific descend on Napier for the region's first Te Herenga Waka Festival.
Te Matau a Māui will be one of five voyaging canoes and 80 crew from New Zealand and the Pacific taking part in the celebrations, which are part of the Kahungunu Festival that will run at the same time at Te Matatini.
"It's really great for Kahungunu but also really great for the whole wider waka community so it's really an opportunity for us to bring together," says Wayne MacGillivray
General Manager of Te Matau a Māui Voyaging Trust.
"People think we're about paddling but we're about voyaging so you can see they're huge ocean going vessels and people are always surprised when you talk about voyaging to the states or the Pacific that this vessel can handle that."
"It's thought there are less than 20 waka hourua globally and to have five in one region with navigators from Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga and Hawaii is a huge honour.
Some of the most celebrated celestial navigators of ocean voyaging from around the world will be in one place to share their knowledge. Details of where and where different wānanga are happening can be found here.
Waka Welcoming Ceremony
When: Sunday 12 February 2017
Where: Ahuriri Napier
Waka History by ‘living treasure’ waka builder Hekenuku Busby
When: Monday 13 February
Where: Matahiwi Marae, Lawn Road, Clive
Waka Navigation by Jack Thatcher
When: Tuesday 14 February
Where: Ahuriri, Napier
Waka Healthy and Sustainable kai for voyages by Greta Carney
When: Wednesday 15 February
Where: Napier Sailing Club, Ahuriri, Napier
Waka Hourua Regatta
When: Thursday 16 February
Where: Pacific Ocean, Foreshore, Harding Road, Ahuriri, Napier
Waka Art Deco Sailings
When: Friday 18 February, Saturday 19 February
Where: West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier
Waka Ama Races
When: Saturday 18 February
Where: Pacific Ocean, Foreshore, Harding Road, Ahuriri, Napier
Kahungunu Water-Borne Show
When: Sunday 19 February
Where: Lagoon, Napier Sailing Club, Pandora Road, Ahuriri, Napier