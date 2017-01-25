Te Herenga Waka Festival set to be historic

History is set to be made when ocean voyaging canoes and crews from around New Zealand and the Pacific descend on Napier for the region's first Te Herenga Waka Festival.

Te Matau a Māui will be one of five voyaging canoes and 80 crew from New Zealand and the Pacific taking part in the celebrations, which are part of the Kahungunu Festival that will run at the same time at Te Matatini.

"It's really great for Kahungunu but also really great for the whole wider waka community so it's really an opportunity for us to bring together," says Wayne MacGillivray

General Manager of Te Matau a Māui Voyaging Trust.

"People think we're about paddling but we're about voyaging so you can see they're huge ocean going vessels and people are always surprised when you talk about voyaging to the states or the Pacific that this vessel can handle that."

"It's thought there are less than 20 waka hourua globally and to have five in one region with navigators from Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga and Hawaii is a huge honour.

Some of the most celebrated celestial navigators of ocean voyaging from around the world will be in one place to share their knowledge. Details of where and where different wānanga are happening can be found here.

Waka Welcoming Ceremony

When: Sunday 12 February 2017

Where: Ahuriri Napier



Waka History by ‘living treasure’ waka builder Hekenuku Busby

When: Monday 13 February

Where: Matahiwi Marae, Lawn Road, Clive



Waka Navigation by Jack Thatcher

When: Tuesday 14 February

Where: Ahuriri, Napier



Waka Healthy and Sustainable kai for voyages by Greta Carney

When: Wednesday 15 February

Where: Napier Sailing Club, Ahuriri, Napier



Waka Hourua Regatta

When: Thursday 16 February

Where: Pacific Ocean, Foreshore, Harding Road, Ahuriri, Napier



Waka Art Deco Sailings

When: Friday 18 February, Saturday 19 February

Where: West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier



Waka Ama Races

When: Saturday 18 February

Where: Pacific Ocean, Foreshore, Harding Road, Ahuriri, Napier



Kahungunu Water-Borne Show

When: Sunday 19 February

Where: Lagoon, Napier Sailing Club, Pandora Road, Ahuriri, Napier



