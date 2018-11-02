Te Hau Tawhiti wins #1miriona wero

Te Hau Tawhiti from Australia has won The Great Te Māngai Pāho Video Challenge, securing the $10,000 cash prize, for their commitment to te reo Māori.

The Brisbane-based group was established as a mechanism for Māori living in Australia to stay connected to their Māoritanga despite being miles away from their tūrangawaewae. They execute this through the means of haka, waiata, social festivities as well as focusing on their respective te reo Māori journeys.

The Great Te Māngai Pāho Video Challenge was part of the #1miriona social media campaign to promote te reo Māori to New Zealanders all over the world.

Te Māngai Pāho established this campaign to get more than one million te reo Māori supporters engaged with the language. They exceeded their goal with more than 2 million interactions on social media.

The concept of this campaign was, “E ora ai te reo – whiua ki te ao! For a language to live – it needs to be shared with the world.”