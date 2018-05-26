Te Hau Kaenga o Ngāti Konohi one of the oldest groups at Tamararo

This year marks the 65th year of the Tamararo kapa haka competition in Te Tairāwhiti. One of the 17 teams who took the stage today was Te Hau Kaenga o Ngāti Konohi, one of the oldest teams in the entire competition.



Group member Haereroa Gibson says, "A lot of our old people got together our kaumatua got together to get Whangara Mai Tawhiti started and they started at the beginning in 1952."

Group member Hemi Leach says, "Each parish or pariha used to put a team in and they would compete. I don't think it was as serious as it is now."

A group that began to support the Whangara Parish, performing in Hui Toopu before it evolved into Tamararo.

"It's really good that we formed our Hau Kaenga and that we're able to perform and tautoko them and the other groups to go to Matatini," says Gibson.

They've had a small hiatus over the years but for Te Hau Kaenga, the main thing is supporting and reconnecting with each other and reviving their old waiata.

"It's good once you get off the stage, it's a bit nerve racking," says Gibson.

"But hopefully Derek was there he might be able to take Heemi and I on next time," she says with a laugh.

Their performance today was a tribute to their kaumatua Hone Taumaunu who wrote many of their songs and was an active member of the East Coast community.