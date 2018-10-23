Te Ati Awa leader Sir Ngatata Love passes away

Te Ati Awa leader Sir Ngatata Love has passed away at the age of 81.

Love was a Treaty of Waitangi Negotiator, academic and educationalist who spent time working at Massey University and Victoria University of Wellington.

He was also the chief executive of Te Puni Kokiri from 1995 and played a significant role in overseeing Treaty of Waitangi settlements.

A Facebook post by Te Reo Irirangi o Te Upoko o Te Ika stated that Love passed away peacefully at his Korokoro home on Wednesday surrounded by loving whānau.

Ngātata’s lifetime commitment to te ao Māori was recognised nationally when he was made a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order (QSO) in 2001 and a Knight Grand Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit (GNZM) in 2008.

He has been a Commissioner with the New Zealand Law Commission, a Senior Fellow of the East West Center in Hawaii, Chair of the New Zealand Natural Heritage Foundation, Trustee of the Futures Focus Foundation, Trustee of the Crown Forest Rental Trust and Trustee of the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

The Facebook post, written by whānau, says Love is survived by five children, thirty-five mokopuna and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, whanaunga and friends.

The Love whānau says, in accordance with his wishes, a private service was held for Sir Ngatata on Friday 19 October, however, a memorial service will be held for Love on Sunday 28th October.