Topic: Te Reo Māori

Te Ataarangi to empower te reo Māori in regions

By Mānia Clarke
  • Northland
  • Auckland
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty
  • North Island: West Coast
  • North Island: East Coast
  • Wellington
  • South Island

National forefront Language Revitilisation programme, Te Ataarangi are looking to empower their regions to better deliver their unique language-learning technique. Te Ataarangi expert Rahera Shortland says the move will encourage more non-speakers of te reo to want to learn.

Shortland says passing on the language to this generation is still at the forefront.

“We will look to give the autonomy back to our regions,” she said, “so they can develop themselves and their leaders to revitilise the reo.”

And the new direction will allow the 11 Te Ataarangi regions to source funding from Te Mātāwai to fulfill their goals.

“There is a process to apply for funds to Te Mātāwai that needs to be successfully completed, so the governing body will go out to our regions to support and teach them how to do that,” said Shortland.

Established 36 years ago, Te Ataarangi is known for the use of coloured cuisenaire rods as a learning tool that has supported more than 50,000 people to speak Māori. 

Te Rūnanga member Maira Pihema says there are still challenges.

“Only a few people are proficient in using our cuisenaire rod teaching method unique to Te Ataarangi,” said Pihema.

“So the priority for us to source those who are passionate to teach.”

Discussions will continue ahead of their national gathering in November.

Related stories: Te Reo Māori

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community