Te Arawa River Trust awaits results of SFO investigation

CEO of the Te Arawa River Trust Eugene Berryman-Kamp says that they have had to maintain their mana despite an ongoing investigation by the Serious Fraud Office associated with chairman/trustee Roger Pikia.

The Te Arawa River Iwi Trust is responsible for restoring the upper Waikato River.

But since 2016 the Trust has been under the spotlight following an ongoing Serious Fraud Office investigation.

Eugene Berryman-Kamp says, “It is frustrating, it's is disappointing- our usual operations move on but it will be good once we know those results as well”.

While the trust can't comment on the investigation, Berryman-Kamp says they have provided information to the SFO since December 2016. “Once we received a summary of the allegation initiative internal processes, including a forensic audited with KPMG- who are our usual auditors- to look into the allegation”.

As part of its 2010 Treaty settlement, the trust receives $1million a year for 20 years through the Ministry for the Environment, to care for the Waikato River.

“We have instigated all of the internal investigations that we need to and now we wait along with everyone else to see the results of the SFO investigation. But I guess the last message is having said that through all of this the day to day work to ensure that our people are involved into the restoration into the river continues and we will continue to do that,” says Berryman-Kamp.

The trust represents three Te Arawa River iwi located within the Upper Waikato River catchment area - Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whaoa, Ngāti Kearoa-Ngāti Tuarā and Tuhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao.