Te Arawa museum taonga shifting to storage

Twenty-nine taonga belonging to Te Arawa are being transferred to storage due to the unstable nature of the foundations of the Rotorua Museum.

A karakia is taking place before the taonga are taken to be stored.

Iwi member Kingi Biddle says changes in the environment have caused the instability.

"This is very important because it's a dangerous place due to the earthquakes which took place in recent years."

In February 2017, preliminary investigations by engineers identified issues with the floor and foundations of the museum.