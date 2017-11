Te Arawa is mourning the passing of another esteemed leader, Wikeepa Te Rangipuawhe Maika.

The elder represented Tūhourangi - Ngāti Wāhiao as a trustee on Te Pūmautanga O Te Arawa, Te Whakarewarewa Joint Trust and a number of other trusts in Te Arawa.

In 2014, he was awarded a QSO for services to Māori.

He is currently lying in state at his home.

Tomorrow, he will be taken to Wāhiao Marae to lay until the final service on Tuesday.