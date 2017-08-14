Te Arawa marae to minimise waste with Para Kore programme

With the aim of minimising waste, Te Arawa marae are working hard to implement the Para Kore programme, a programme that is established throughout the country and has proven successful.

The Para Kore programme is based on reducing waste, recycling and composting at Marae and Māori events. Last year the Māori initiative was the proud recipient of the Energy Globe Award.

Newly appointed waste advisor, Davina Thompson says, “I’m very excited to support the Te Arawa Māori community to tackle waste with the Para Kore programme.”

Thompson, who lives in Kawerau, is currently in her final year studying toward a Bachelor of Humanities (Te Tohu Toi Tangata) majoring in Indigenous Policies and Development at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiarangi.

She says, “I feel honoured to be on the Para Kore waka, delivering a dynamic kaupapa of looking after the natural environment to our whānau of Te Arawa and Ngāti Awa. Over 200 marae and Māori community organisations across Aotearoa have already implemented the Para Kore programme. Through recycling and composting, marae can reduce their waste significantly.”

“Our goal is that by 2020 all marae, kōhanga reo, kura, and Māori organisations of Te Arawa are working towards Zero Waste. Let's do this whānau. Give me a call, and I can come give a presentation about the kaupapa at your next hui," says Thompson.

This project is being funded by the Rotorua Lakes Council and the Waste Minimisation Fund, which is administered by the Ministry for the Environment.