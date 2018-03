Ten groups take to stage today marking day one of the biennial Te Arawa Regional Kapa Haka competition in Rotorua.

Ngāti Whakaue Pakeke will kick off today's event at 2 pm. Over the duration of two days,

22 teams will perform, but only five will make it through to the 2019 Matatini Competition to be held in Wellington.

Our Waiariki reporter Mere Mclean will have more this tonight on Te Kāea.