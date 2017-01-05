Te Arawa hope to meet with Pare Hauraki over Moehau Maunga claim

Te Arawa elders are unhappy with a treaty claim by 12 tribes of Hauraki concerning Moehau Mountain in the Coromandel Peninsula. It prompted the elders to call an urgent hui to discuss avenues in which their interests to the mountain can remain intact, which is the burial ground of the captain of the Arawa waka.

An urgent hui called by Te Arawa's elders held in the tribes paramount meeting house, Tamatekapua.

Te Arawa elder Toby Curtis says, “So that the world knows about our mountain Moehau because that's where our chief, our ancestor Tamatekapua is buried.”

Te Arawa's Council of Elders are unsettled by a section of the Pare Hauraki Redress Deed involving 12 tribes of Hauraki, which seeks to vest the tribes with fee simple status over Moehau mountain which lies at the top of the Coromandel Peninsula.

“Through the government's process, there's a section that doesn't fit well. They need to know about our connection to Ngāti Maru. There are also our links to other nearby iwi such as Ngāti Huarere and Ngāti Hei.”

A large part of the Hauraki claim over Moehau is aimed at preserving the mauri and protecting the various sacred sites throughout the ranges.

While the area where Tamatekapua lies is already protected under the 439 Trust. Sir Toby Curtis says there are other Te Arawa ancestors buried outside that area.

“Tuhoromatakaka, Kahumatamomoe, Kahukotirangi are buried there. However, they are not at the same place where Tamatekapua lies.”

Sir Toby made it clear, Te Arawa does not plan to halt the Pare Hauraki claim.

“First off, we need to sit down with Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Huarere and Ngāti Hei, and other who reside within Hauraki, so that we are all clear about our connections with each other, and without the government.”

The Pare Hauraki Collective as well as Ngāti Maru did not wish to comment but are prepared to discuss the matter directly with Te Arawa.