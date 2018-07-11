Te Arawa have say on Zero Carbon Bill

Rotorua locals have had the opportunity to have their say on how the government should address climate change. Representatives from the Ministry of Environment met with the community and Te Arawa last night to look at how emissions can be reduced by 2050.

This is one of 15 meetings the Ministry of Environment is facilitating to set the framework for the new Zero Carbon Bill.

Janine Smith of the Ministry of Environment says, “The establishment of this bill is fundamentally looking into that long-term future that we are trying to transition the economy to”.

The bill will look at setting a target for New Zealand for reducing emissions by 2050. Te Arawa have established a working group on climate change and have been working with the ministry on the issue.

“It was really important for us to have a smaller conversation around what some of those impacts look like for Te Arawa and so, for example, what are some of those things that we need to give considerations to when we are developing the piece of law on what some of those iwi and Māori impacts could look like?” says Smith.

According to the Te Arawa climate change group which operates under the Te Arawa Lakes Trust, increased water levels in the lakes due to high rainfall are some of the effects they are seeing from climate change.

“They are making great improvements in terms of their climate change framework. They are really thinking about this from a regional perspective and that's fantastic to see,” says Smith.

The last of the Zero Carbon Bill consultation meetings will take place in South Auckland tonight.