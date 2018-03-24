Te Arawa Games held at Kearoa Marae

16 Marae have participated in this year's Te Arawa Games held over a three week period. Today participants gathered at Kearoa Marae for more activities.

Stephen Te Moni of Te Papa Takaro o Te Arawa says, “there are many different games we provided for our families, hapū, Marae like ten pin bowling, golf and Ki o rahi”.

Working together is the aim of the Te Arawa Games this year and over 1000 participants have registered.

Waitangi Marks loves seeing all the whānau giving it there best.

“It's great seeing us all come together regardless if you represent that marae or this marae to see the families, kids, youth, parents and grandparents it's awesome,” says Marks.

“Showing our families a different side of sports so you don't need to be competitive all the time you can have fun being yourself” says Te Moni.

The Te Arawa Games was created by Te Papa Takaro o Te Arawa in 1994. The Te Arawa games are held every year. Last year the tribe paddled around Lake Tarawera.

Te Moni says they are practicing for the Polynesian traditional games this afternoon to see if they have a team good enough to compete in Tahiti this coming July.