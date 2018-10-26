Topics: Arts, Business

Te Arawa actress takes up new role under Rotorua Lakes Council

By Mere McLean
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty
Cian Elyse White takes on new council role as Performing Arts Director - Photo / Facebook

Actor Cian Elyse White (Te Arawa, Ngāti Pikiao) is taking up a new role as Performing Arts Director at Rotorua Lakes Council.

Born and bred in Rotorua, White has spent more than a decade on the stage and screen.

She has produced and written theatre shows and films as well as running her own production company, Waiti Productions.  She is also a familiar face on NZ television screens with her roles on 800 Words and Brokenwood.

White says, “I am absolutely humbled by the appointment and I look forward to contributing to the strategic vision for our performing arts sector in Rotorua.”

Her role will include facilitating performances in a range of Rotorua venues including the soon-to-be redeveloped Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre.

White is well-known for raising awareness around social issues and promoting te reo Māori me ōna tikanga throughout her productions.

