Te Aka Mauri - Rotorua's first multi-million dollar library, children's health hub

By Mere McLean
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Former New Zealander of the year Dr Lance O'Sullivan says health services located in hospitals around the country need to be available within the community. This follows the opening of the first multi-million dollar library and children’s health hub in Rotorua. It’s a first for the community at a cost of over $16 million.

Dr Sullivan says, “Where are the people, where are the families? They are outside of the hospital, they are here buying food and playing so health services need to be located outside of the hospital.”

The building which has been gifted the name Te Aka Mauri is a partnership between Rotorua Lakes Council and the Lakes District Health Board.

Councillor and member on the District Health Board Merepeka Raukawa-Tait support Dr Sullivan and say, “If you can bring the services out into the community particularly those for children you know the children will get there, everybody, all the other services are wrapped around. Yes, it's a first and it's going to be very successful! Services include mental health, child development, along with oral and nursing programmes."

Dr Sullivan says, “To see them achieve and grow this is a really good collaboration project to better the health and education of the children.”

Te Aka Mauri opens to the public tomorrow.

