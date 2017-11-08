Te Aka celebrates a decade

Te Aka Charitable Trust in Flaxmere started out as the only Māori based after-school programme in the country, has celebrated it's 10th birthday, with expansion plans on the horizon.

"We're elated that we've been able to reach our 10th year, it has by no means been an easy road a real struggle at the time but we've made it this far and it's wonderful," says Te Aka founder Alayna Hokianga.

A unique after-school offering that centres everything around Te Reo Māori and tikanga but yet is open to all nationalities.

"They know who they are and where they're from and the after-school programme teaches the Māori language, welcomes, pēpēhā, songs, prayers while fostering leadership not only in the school but in the home and community."

A vision started in Flaxmere by Alayna Hokianga and her husband Thompson but bigger plans are underway.

"To be able to take it nationwide so, to begin with, this year we are moving another Te Aka programme into Hastings taking it from our beginnings right here in Flaxmere," explains Hokianga.

In 2010 Te Aka received multiple awards recognising its outstanding service provision to OSCAR that will now benefit other regions.