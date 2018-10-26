Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga Festival to be livestreamed

For the first time in the festival's 22-year history, Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga will be livestreamed via Māori Television's website and Māori Television's facebook page.

Established in 1996 by Māori teachers of Tāmaki Makaurau, the festival was set up to celebrate and promote Māoritanga amongst students and their wider school communities.

This year the festival is being held at James Cook High School in Manurewa. Twelve groups from around the Tāmaki region will take to the stage tomorrow, two of which are non-competitive.

New groups Ngā Taonga Kahurangi o Te Rakipaewhenua will take the stage as an amalgamation of students from Westlake Boys, Westlake Girls, Glenfield College and Takapuna, and there's also a group Ngā Taniwha o Kaipara - from Kaipara College.

The first group Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae kicks off at 8:20am, the host school Te Kapunga takes the stage at 3:30pm while their non-comp group Te Pou Herenga Waka will perform from 4:10pm.

Te Kāea's facebook page will be posting the prizegiving results in the afternoon.

Read more: