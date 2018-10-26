Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga changes qualifying rules

The Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga kapahaka competition has aligned its rules for national qualification to national standards.

This follows the disestablishment of a rule that allowed groups who performed in the first division at the ASB Polyfest and didnt qualify for nationals to be given a second chance at the Ahurea.

Excitement and exhilaration is in the air despite a rule change means some teams will not advance to the national stage through this competition.

The rule change means that teams who compete in division one at the ASB Polyfest can no longer qualify for the secondary school nationals through Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga.

Former Ahurea qualifiers Rutherford College are not competing tomorrow.

Source: Māori Television Website

Organiser and tutor Hammond Matua says, "If your group doesn't reach the expected heights of performance and doesn't qualify at the ASB Polyfest they get another chance at the Ahurea, and it's not a common practice amongst other regions but that's what happened here in the last two to three years.

"It's not common to see this sort of problem but the national committee has made its ruling. Despite the Auckland region having overwhelming numbers we must align our own rules to those of the national body so there is consistency throughout the country and that's what the committee of the Ahurea are doing."

Hammond also has concerns about groups wanting to participate at future events.

"The most hurtful and hardest issue is that we may not see these schools come back to this particular competition but if they do come back it will be to celebrate the event and honor it by being a part of it."

Gates will open at 7.30am tomorrow, with Te Kura Māori ō Ngā Tapuwae on stage first at 8.20am.

You can watch the live stream via the Māori Television website and Facebook page.