Taurua locked in to Lightning contract

Noeline Taurua has not yet confirmed if she's coaching the Silver Ferns since the team's announcement for the 2018/2019 season this week. She's more focused on the Lightning's preliminary finals against the Giants in the Suncorp Super Netball league.

"I'm really committed to Sunshine Coast Lightning to the end of 2019," says Taurua.

"I'm looking forward to one finishing this season off and that there is a possible guarantee one more week."

Taurua's successful netball career has obviously sparked interest around the country regarding whether or not she will consider the Silver Ferns coaching role. However, today it's about the job at hand.

"I suppose thanks to everybody not only on this side of the ditch but also in the hometown or the home country of New Zealand," says Taurua.

"We take pride in what we do here and it's awesome the others are supporting us from afar."

Tomorrow's do-or-die preliminary final against the NSW Giants is expected to see two evenly matched teams, however, Taurua says English import Jo Harten is their team's target.

"Jo Harton is the big king pin I think she is very smart," says Taurua.

"Has also has the ability to shoot long and is a big game player."

Tomorrow's clash is 1pm Australian time in Sydney.