Taurima launches election campaign

There were some big names amongst what was a good turn out to support Shane Taurima today. From old Māori Party stalwarts to former Labour MPs, to those from the Pacific Islands.

The man of the hour is basing a large part of his campaign on addressing the housing.

Māori Party candidate, Shane Taurima says, "Here in Auckland there is one hugely significant issue and that is housing."

Despite Taurima's significant support, the perception is that he is a waka-jumper. Taurima first went for the nomination for Labour in Ikaroa-Rawhiti. The successful candidate was Meka Whaitiri. Next he pursued the nomination for Tamaki-Makaurau for Labour, however, his nomination was rejected after he was caught using TVNZ resources for Labour Party business. He is now standing for the Māori Party in Tamaki-Makaurau.

When Te Kāea asked Taurima about switching parties he replied, "I am a person that pursues what's right. I quickly found that if you're in a mainstream party you will be quickly discarded. Well, let's be clear I put my hand up for Ikaroa-Rawhiti but I was never the nominee. I quickly saw that it (Labour) wasn't the party for us (Māori)."

The Tāmaki-Makaurau seat is one of the more fickle Māori seats. Labour held it for many years until John Tamihere was beaten by Sir Pita Sharples of the Māori Party. Labour soon got revenge when the seat was once again won by Labour after Sir Pita's retirement. The Māori Party is hoping the tide will turn once again.

Māori Party President, Tukoroirangi Morgan says, "The dynamics of this seat have changed from what it was. He's clever, he's not afraid to speak his mind and he's a very hard worker."

Sir Pita Sharples held the seat for Tamaki-Makaurau for many years. He has some words of advice for the Māori Party candidate for that seat.

"When you go around talk to and listen to the people about the issues that relate specifically to us," says Sir Pita Sharples.

New Zealand's biggest city has a battle on its hands.