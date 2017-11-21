Tauranga wharekura support digital exam delivery

Te Wharekura o Mauao are endorsing government plans to give students the opportunity to do their NCEA exams online. Te Wharekura o Mauao is one of eight wharekura taking part in NZQA's digital trials and pilots programme.

Never mind the pen and paper, youth will soon be doing their exams digitally.

“My thoughts flowed easier when I was typing on the laptop,” said Year 10 student, Ataraira Cameron. “It wasn't difficult at all to consider my answers. It just flowed.”

“it’s better using a computer compared to having to write on paper because it's a nuisance,” said classmate Tawa Ngatoko.

Te Wharekura o Mauao was asked by NZQA to participate in the pilot because of their strength in STEM subjects.

“Full credit to Te Wharekura o Mauao,” said Deputy Chief Executive Māori and Pasifika, Daryn Bean.

“They're a school strong in science and digital technology. Their students are an example for all schools.”

In 2015 the first large trial took place which was a computer-based mathematics assessment. This year Mauao Year 11 students sat NCEA Level 1 English and Science. The Year 10 trialled NCEA Level 1 Te Reo Rangatira Māori.

Te Wharekura o Mauao is one of 55 schools participating in digital trials and pilots programme, this year. It's clearly the preferred option for both students and the school.

Deputy Principal, Heywood Kuka says he fully supports the methodology because it resonates with the students.

“Our young people are living in a digitally connected world. All their studies are done using this medium. So to have to write on paper assessments at the end of the year can be confusing for them,” said Kuka.

NZQA's aims to offer a range of digital assessments by 2020.