Tauranga opens transition house for ex-convicts

Tauranga's first halfway house for ex-convicts is now open.

Called 'Whare 4 Freedom', the trust responsible for the house says the aim is to navigate their clients through the transition to outside life.

Piki Te Ora Russell of Te Tuinga says that Whare 4 Freedom hopes to reach, house and rehabilitate recently released inmates.

“This whare holds up to four and two long-term. So, this programme is about six months and then we will have some long-term and keep open some transitional spaces for those that may need a little time”.

The initiative has been two years in the making. 26 professionals will be working with the ex-inmates who enter into the programme.

“One of the things that we’ve identified is that a lot of our tāne that we would be supporting are disconnected from their whānau, hapū, iwi” says Russell.

Tommy Wilson, also of Te Tuinga, says, “If you reconnect residents of a prison before they come out and then work with them after they come out there’s up to 50 percent chance that they don’t reoffend.”

At 62 percent, Māori lead the statistics on convicted criminals who repeatedly reoffend.

Wilson says this is about providing them with another option.

“Everybody wants the prison population to be solved but nobody wants to stand up and do something about it. We want to keep building more prisons and go up, up, up. Well, 22,000 kids are affected by a family member in jail.”

Wilson says that Whare 4 Freedom has the potential to be redeveloped in other regions.