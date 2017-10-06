Tauranga Moana paves education pathways for future generations

The Takiri ko te Ata Symposium is a celebration of leadership and Māori knowledge as championed by academic, the late Matiu Dickson. Hosted by Tauranga Moana Iwi and the University of Waikato it aims to foster leadership among young Māori.

Tauranga iwi gathered in honour of their leader and former senior lecturer at Faculty of Law Waikato University of Waikato.

“This is to acknowledge Waikato and a time to remember the matters championed by him,” said Ngareta Timutimu (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui), “As an example perhaps for us of Tauranga.”

Māori academics discussed matters such as law, community initiatives, Tauranga iwi perspectives and Māori language.

“Matiu was knowledgeable in Māori history, the Māori language, legal education, land issues and passionate about kapahaka,” said key speaker Te Ururoa Flavell. “We've come to discuss and given an analysis of those issues.”

Matiu Dickson passed suddenly in April. He was passionate about his iwi and their communities. He's laid a foundation for other universities, his iwi and communities to build upon.

“I uphold the aspirations of my uncle Matiu for the revitalisation of our language,” said Meremaihi Aloua (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui).

“It's there we attain Māori sovereignty. Our lands, land ownership, waterways ownership all these area's we want to leave as a legacy for future generations.”

“I saw many of our youth who will step into roles that will need to be filled one day, but I think they fit into those roles now,” said Timutimu.

Plans are underway to establish a memorial tertiary grant for two descendants to attend Waikato University and Te Whare Wānanga o Te Awanuiārangi.