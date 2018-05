Descendants of Tauranga Moana marched to parliament this morning to oppose the government signing a Deed of Settlement with Pare Hauraki.

Treaty Minister Andrew Little was confronted by members of the tribe.

Ngāi Te Rangi says the Huaraki settlement, which overlaps their own settlement, would give Hauraki Māori cultural authority in Tauranga and rights over Tauranga Harbour, which they dispute.

The deadline for Tauranga Moana to contest settlement claims was extended at the start of this month.