Tauranga Moana gather in dawn protest

Ngāi Te Rangi and Tauranga Moana descendants are continuing their peaceful protest against the Pare Hauraki Collective Deed of Settlement which seeks an interest in areas of land in Tauranga.

Today more than 200 protesters gathered in the Athenree rest area, which marks the border between the tribal regions of Hauraki and Tauranga Moana.

Tauranga Moana say this is only the beginning of protests until a tikanga process has been upheld.

However Pare Hauraki Collective will only agree to a tikanga process after the deed has been signed.

Ngāi Te Rangi Chairman Charlie Tawhiao says, "Hauraki have refused to meet until the minister has signed their deed and only then will they be open to speaking with us. But we do not agree with that."

Iwi who are also currently in disputes over overlapping treaty claims include Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Waikato Tainui.

Yesterday iwi representatives including Tawhiao came together at Kaiaua Marae to commence a tikanga based process to resolve the overlapping claims.

Iwi leaders are now calling for a nationwide 'Tikanga Campaign' which will see a march to Parliament on August 9.

Tawhiao says, "We want our tikanga to be acknowledged as the Crown has only trampled over tikanga. By not acknowledging tikanga, it has taken away the mana and rights of iwi and that's where Ngāi Te Rangi's concern lies."

Te Kāea contacted Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little for comment. However, the minister's office told Te Kāea he would not be making further comment until both iwi had spoken directly.