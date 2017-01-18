Tauranga Moana commemorates the invasion of Te Irihanga

Around 100 people attended today's early morning ceremony commemorating 150 years since the invasion of Te Irihanga near Tauranga.

Organiser of the commemorations, Charlie Rahiri says, “Today symbolises the suffering experienced by the people of Te Irihanga following the battle of Te Ranga in 1864.”

Te Irihanga is the site where New Zealand Colonial Forces along with Kupapa invaded and initiated the scorched earth policy. The people affected by this treatment were the sub-tribes of Te Wairoa, Ngai Tamarawaho along with Te Pirirakau.

“This is one of the darkest moments in the history of Tauranga that is not well-known” says Mr Rahiri.

During the time of the invasion, many of the people living at Te Irihanga had converted to the Paimarire faith.

Members of the Ngāti Korokī and Ngāti Haua tribes will be attending the commorations. A mass welcoming is set for 9:30am at Te Wairoa Marae.