Tauranga Moana group Kai Aroha, will stand alongside members of the community to protest the city council's proposed bylaw to ban begging and rough sleeping.

Kai Aroha spokesperson Tania Lewis-Rickard says on the group's Facebook page that the community believes the bylaw dehumanises the vulnerable and she would instead like the council to collaborate and discuss alternative solutions.

The protest will take place at 1pm at Gate Pā.