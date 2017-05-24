Tauranga bikies to host charity ride for Edgecumbe

A group of Bay of Plenty bikies will take to the road this weekend to rally funds for the SOS Edgecumbe charity ride. Tauranga Weekend Riders expect more than 200 others to cruise by their side and they’re extending the invite so more riders can take part in the cause.

They're warming up their engines to hit the road and raise funds for flood-struck locals of Edgecumbe.

Organiser for the SOS Edgecumbe charity ride Tony Ngawhika says, “We pretty much just love helping people out, helping the community out. We’re not scary wannabe gangsters we’re just normal people.”

For $10 riders can cruise the 76-kilometres from Mt Maunganui to Edgecumbe. Bikie badge sales, and additional donations will also go towards provisions, shelter and equipment to help with the clean-up.

“Bikies love their badges so we designed a badge to help towards raising money,” Ngawhika says.

“I come home to a nice warm bed and home and all these people over there have got nothing.”

A special "SOS Edgecumbe" bank account has been set up for funds and so non-riders can also donate.

Ngawhika says, “I spent quite a few weekends there on a Sunday just going out there with a spade and shovel helping anybody really.

We’re so concerned about everybody else around the world why don’t we look after our own people?"

Riders can register Sunday morning before a haka and departure at 11am. Post Edgecumbe the group will stop at Mount Mellick on the return trip to Tauranga.

*To register email tonyngawhika86@gmail.com or call Tony Ngawhika 0278354747

*For direct donations deposits can be made to (Kiwibank) SOS Edgecumbe 38-901807-06256-00 with rider, sponsor or donor name as the reference.