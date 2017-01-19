Taupo woman faces Bali drug trial

A Taupo woman who arrived in Bali last year and admitted to carrying the drug methamphetamine, walked into court yesterday in silence and looking nervous.

Myra William’s first day of her trial was on Wednesday at Denpasar Court in which she faces charges of drug trafficking and possession.

News agencies report that prosecutor Paulus Agung alleged the 26-year-old was “babbling” when she flew into Denpasar from Australia on August 31 and queued for her travel documents. The behaviour drew attention and immigration officials took her into a waiting room. When she got up from her seat to speak to a customs officer, Mr Agung said a plastic pouch containing crystals fell out of her pocket.

It is alleged 0.43g of methamphetamine was inside. William's lawyer Poppy Eunike says her client admits to having drugs on her when she arrived in Bali and she was given to her by a friend.

William, who is originally from Taupo, had been living in Melbourne when she flew to Bali.

A charge of drug possession in Bali could lead to a sentence of four to 12 years in prison and a fine of almost $830,000. William is due to return to court on January 31.