Topic: Te Reo Māori

Taranaki elder recognised for her service to kōhnaga reo

By Online News - Rereātea
  • North Island: West Coast
Photo Source: Stuff.co.nz

Reo Māori stalwart, Matekitawhiti Carr or "Aunty Mate", has been recognised for her thirty-five years service to kōhanga reo in South Taranaki.

The ninety-five-year-old was instrumental in setting up kōhanga reo in the district as a foundation member. She was also honoured for her 65 years' with the Māori Women's Welfare League.

Aotea President Tiahuia Abraham said her leadership gave others the courage to get out and work for the education of our tamariki.  

Aunty Mate was also the secretary of the Taranaki Māori Trust BoardThe ninety-five-year-old was also honoured for her 65 years' with the Māori Women's Welfare League.

Aotea President Tiahuia Abraham said her leadership gave others the courage to get out and work for the education of our tamariki.

Related stories: Te Reo Māori

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community