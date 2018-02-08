Taranaki elder recognised for her service to kōhanga reo

Photo Source: Stuff.co.nz

Reo Māori stalwart, Matekitawhiti Carr or "Aunty Mate", has been recognised for her thirty-five years service to kōhanga reo in South Taranaki.

The ninety-five-year-old was instrumental in setting up kōhanga reo in the district as a foundation member. She was also honoured for her 65 years with the Māori Women's Welfare League.

Aotea President Tiahuia Abraham said her leadership gave others the courage to get out and work for the education of our tamariki.

