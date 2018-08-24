Taongahuia Maxwell to hit NZ Fashion Week runway

Taongahuia Maxwell is an emerging designer who has been given the opportunity to showcase her works next week at New Zealand Fashion Week in Auckland.

This is Maxwell's first-time showcasing her works at Fashion Week so she’s putting all her energy into designing.

“I hadn't taken it seriously until I finished full-time work and started plotting around again on the sewing machine and found a love for it again,” says Maxwell.

The emerging fashion designer gets a second crack at the runway after entering the Miromoda show last year.

“[I'm] really humbled but really excited as well, I'm really thankful for the work that Miromoda do to help emerging designers get on their feet and get a look into the world of fashion.”

Next Thursday her designs will hit the runway at NZ Fashion Week.