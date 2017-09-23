Tamati Coffey set to represent Te Waiariki electorate

Labour's Tamati Coffey has taken the Waiariki seat from Te Ururoa Flavell.

Coffey says he is still waiting on the final full results before he celebrates completely.

He said, "I'm feeling confident, I'm feeling positive, not just for myself but also for the people of Waiariki who are finally going to get what they’ve been asking for, for some time."

He expressed extreme respect for Te Ururoa Flavell and his whānau who conceded to Coffey earlier.

Coffey says he has not yet had any direct contact with Te Ururoa Flavell but he is hoping to speak to him as soon as possible.

With 95.6 % percent of booths counted, Tamati Coffey is on 9,624.