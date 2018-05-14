Tamati Coffey - next Labour baby?

Waiariki MP and former weatherman, Tamati Coffey has revealed his wish to start a family with husband Tim Smith.

When asked if babies were in his future, Coffey told Māori Television's Native Affairs, “Yes, maybe even closer than you think”.

Asked if this would be his second child he responded hesitantly, “I have helped a couple before, put it that way”.

The new MP is keeping quiet on any other details regarding a possible new addition to his family, and exactly how he helped the couple.

Coffey wouldn’t be the first sitting MP in the current government to welcome a baby into their family.

PM Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford are expecting their first child on June 17 this year.

Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime nursed her baby in the House last year, whilst her Labour colleague Kiritapu Allen also cared for her young baby during house sittings.

Minister for Women, Greens MP, Julie Anne Genter is also pregnant with her first child.