Tāmaki Māori organisations band together to benefit whānau

A new collective of Tāmaki Makaurau-based Iwi, Urban Māori Authorities, and Māori Health & Social Services providers have been organised to provide Māori Social Services with a Māori approach to achieving whānau outcomes.

It's a first for Māori organisations coming together for the betterment of Auckland Māori whānau.

Te Whānau o Waipareira director of Strategy, Innovation & Research, Awerangi Tamihere said, "Often when we're looking for funding to deliver services on the ground we're having to compete against each other. But we decided that the sum of the parts is stronger than being individually pitting against each other."

Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki collective includes Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Maia, urban authorities, Te Whānau O Waipareira and Manukau Urban Māori Authority (MUMA). Also Māori providers, Kotahitanga Collective (includes Turuki Healthcare, Papakura Marae, and Te Kaha o Te Rangatahi) and Te Puna Hauora (North Shore).

"The poverty the situation of our Māori whānau at the moment you could describe it as broken," said Te Puna Hauora spokesperson Lyvia Marsden.

Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki partners have met to reflect on what they've learned over the last two years and future plan.

"We're actually sharing what are the outcomes being achieved by each of us as Māori organisations for whānau. What is the amount of money we are receiving from Commissioning agency? Are we using that well together? Could we refine it?" said Tamihere.

Te Whānau o Waipareira data director, Brad Norman said, "The reason why we are collecting the data is to one, prove the impact that we're having for whānau and secondly use the data that we're collecting to analyze it, gain those insights to help improve outcomes for whānau."

Later this year a first publication will be released of Whānau Ora outcomes across Auckland.