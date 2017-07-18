Tāmaki Makaurau voters not keen on abolishing their electorate

Tāmaki Makaurau voters want more Māori in Parliament, "It's a problem because there's a lot of Pākehā in Parliament and there's not many Māori."

One particular voter wasn't keen on the idea at all, "It'd be pretty rats*** cause our people won't really be getting to vote for much."

More than 21,000 people voted in the Tāmaki Makaurau Māori electorate in 2014.

Another voter told Te Kāea, "These seats have always been there for Māori."

The general consensus from the voters was that Māori need representation, "I believe we do need a voice in Parliament. We lose some Māori seats we don't have a voice and we need spokespeople to speak on behalf of our people."

Voters also said that the ultimate decision should be made by Māori voters, “Māori should have the authority to make this decision.”

"I think it's important that we support our people and back them and keep them in the politics."

These conversations are happening just two months out from elections.

One young man who has just turned 18 told Te Kāea, "I wouldn't mind voting one day, give it a go I suppose, see how things go."

If New Zealand First gets into government, there may be a referendum to keep or abolish the seats.