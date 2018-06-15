Tāmaki Makaurau groups vie for Te Matatini spots

Auckland will be hosting the Tāmaki Makaurau Senior Kapa Haka Regional Competition today and tomorrow to find out which five teams will advance through to Te Matatini next year.

There are nineteen teams that will battle it out for the top five spots today and tomorrow, with eight teams set to take the stage this afternoon and the remaining eleven set for tomorrow.

Ngā Kaumātua o Te Pūru o Tāmaki will open today's proceedings just after 3:30pm.

Te Rautahi is making a return to the kapa haka stage after years of absence from the regional competition.

Angitū is the newest group to the Tāmaki regionals this year and they will be the second group to grace the stage tomorrow.

Māori Television will be live streaming the event on their website from 3.30pm today.

See below for the order of performances:

Friday 15 June

3:35pm Ngā Kaumātua o Te Puru o Tamaki

4:10pm Te Kapa o Otihi me te Iwi Whakamaaui (Odyssey)

4:45pm TBC

5:20pm Te Waka Huia o Mua

6:45pm Te Whānau Whānui o Waiheke

7:20pm Te Uku Toia

7:55pm Auckland Anglican Māori Club

8:30pm Awanuiārangi ki Hoani Waititi

Saturday 16 June

8:30am Te Puru o Tamaki

9:10am Angitu

9:50am Ngā Tumanako

10:30am Te Rautahi

11:10am Te Roopu Manutaki

11:50am Ngā Mauri Taniwha ki Uta

1:30pm Te Waka Huia

2:10pm Te Toka Tū Manawa

2:50pm Te Taha Tū

3:30pm Te Tai Tonga

4:10pm Te Manu Huia