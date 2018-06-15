Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Tāmaki Makaurau groups vie for Te Matatini spots

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Auckland

Auckland will be hosting the Tāmaki Makaurau Senior Kapa Haka Regional Competition today and tomorrow to find out which five teams will advance through to Te Matatini next year.

There are nineteen teams that will battle it out for the top five spots today and tomorrow, with eight teams set to take the stage this afternoon and the remaining eleven set for tomorrow.

Ngā Kaumātua o Te Pūru o Tāmaki will open today's proceedings just after 3:30pm.

Te Rautahi is making a return to the kapa haka stage after years of absence from the regional competition.

Angitū is the newest group to the Tāmaki regionals this year and they will be the second group to grace the stage tomorrow.

Māori Television will be live streaming the event on their website from 3.30pm today.

See below for the order of performances:

Friday 15 June

3:35pm                 Ngā Kaumātua o Te Puru o Tamaki

4:10pm                 Te Kapa o Otihi me te Iwi Whakamaaui (Odyssey)

4:45pm                 TBC

5:20pm                 Te Waka Huia o Mua

6:45pm                 Te Whānau Whānui o Waiheke

7:20pm                 Te Uku Toia

7:55pm                 Auckland Anglican Māori Club

8:30pm                 Awanuiārangi ki Hoani Waititi

Saturday 16 June

8:30am                 Te Puru o Tamaki

9:10am                 Angitu

9:50am                 Ngā Tumanako

10:30am               Te Rautahi

11:10am               Te Roopu Manutaki

11:50am               Ngā Mauri Taniwha ki Uta

1:30pm                 Te Waka Huia

2:10pm                 Te Toka Tū Manawa

2:50pm                 Te Taha Tū

3:30pm                 Te Tai Tonga

4:10pm                 Te Manu Huia

